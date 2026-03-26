New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of a media report detailing the deaths of 285 inmates in different jails across Chhattisgarh over the past four years.

The NHRC raised serious concerns about living conditions, healthcare and human rights violations inside the state's prison system.

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According to a press release issued by the NHRC, the highest number of inmate deaths was reported in 2022, when 90 deaths were recorded. Between January 1, 2025, and January 31 this year, as many as 66 inmates have reportedly died.

The Chhattisgarh government in the legislative assembly had earlier cited causes such as suicide and chronic ailments behind these deaths.

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The NHRC based its action on a media report from March 23, noting that many jails in Chhattisgarh are suffering from overcrowding, contributing to the spread of infections and mental stress among inmates.

In addition, the prisons are reportedly facing shortages of doctors and psychiatrists, undermining timely medical care and response to health emergencies within the facilities.

While taking cognisance, the human rights commission observed that if the contents are true, the situation may indicate a serious violation of the fundamental human rights of the victims, particularly the right to life and health, guaranteed under the Protection of Human Rights Act.

Accordingly, the NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh and the Director General of Prisons, requiring them to submit a detailed report within two weeks.

The report is expected to include comprehensive data on prison overcrowding, details of vacant doctor posts and steps taken by the state to address these issues.

Meanwhile, the NHRC also took suo motu cognisance of a media report that in Lalacheruvu, Chowdeshwarannagar and Swarupnagar areas of the East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, 16 people died since mid-February due to consumption of adulterated milk. (ANI)

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