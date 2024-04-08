Bankura, April 8: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that the NIA and CBI are the BJP's brothers. "You have NIA in one pocket and CBI in another pocket. ED in one pocket and income tax in another pocket. The NIA and CBI are the BJP's brothers. ED and income tax are the BJP's fund collection boxes," Banerjee said, speaking at a public event at Bankura.

CM Banerjee criticised PM Modi for not addressing the issue of people who lost their homes due to natural disasters during his public meeting in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. "PM went to Jalpaiguri yesterday, I have no objection to that, he is welcome to do so. You can hold meetings in any block in West Bengal, we have no objection to that because it is your democratic right. But in the meeting, you did not say anything to help the people of Jalpaiguri, whose houses collapsed, whose children died, and who are still lying on the road. I rushed to Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Coochbehar in the middle of the night and gave relief to everyone," she said. Not Scared Even if PM Narendra Modi Converts the Entire Parliament Building Into Jail, Says Mamata Banerjee

The Chief Minister also lashed out at PM Modi for allegedly threatening action against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders after June 4 in a public meeting at West Bengal's Jalpaiguri and said that the PM has turned India into a jail. "I want you to stay well and happy. However, is it appropriate for a Prime Minister to use such language? You said that after June 4, you would send everyone to jail. (However, you have already) made India a jail, he has made democracy a jail; he has made the republic a jail everywhere," she said.

Banerjee asserted, that the party is not afraid of the central government agencies and added that if they arrest five of our boys, their wives will protest on the street. "Who are you threatening? We are not afraid of you. If our five boys are arrested, their wives will come out on the road (in protest). Why are you arresting tribal leader Hemant (Soren)? He is the only tribal leader in the country who was the Chief Minister. What are you not doing, You have also arrested the Chief Minister of Delhi, but (the Delhi CM) does not care, he will win more votes (Lok Sabha election)," she said.

On the attack on officers of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) who were allegedly heckled in Purba Medinipur district while carrying out a probe in connection with a blast case, the Chief Minister asked why the NIA did not inform local police before investigating the blast case. "You came here last night and harassed the women and now you say that the women attacked me. Why will you go at night? And law and order is a state subject; you did not tell the police that you attacked the women at 3 am and gave information to the police at 5 am. What kind of way is this?" she said. Central Agencies Asking TMC Leaders To Join BJP or Face Action, Alleges West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Slamming PM Modi, the Chief Minister, said, "You are roaring. Give your roar to your party to improve it; give your roar to your party to give it oxygen. But remember, for democracy, that (roar) is carbon dioxide; that is nitrogen; that will not work in the election. After the election, our government will remain here, and how will you send everyone to jail? You are saying that you will send everyone to jail after June, and then I can also say that our government will remain here, and then we will also send you all to jail, but have I ever said that?" she said.

