Purulia, April 8: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged the central investigating agencies were asking TMC leaders to either join the BJP or face action. Addressing an election rally in Purulia district, she alleged agencies such as the ED, CBI, NIA and the I-T Department were working as "arms" of the BJP.

"Agencies such as the NIA, ED and CBI are being used to harass TMC leaders. They are carrying out raids without prior information, and barging into houses. What the women would do if someone entered their house when everyone was asleep in the dead of night?" she asked. Attack on NIA Team: CM Mamata Banerjee Questions Timing of Raid; BJP Says No Law and Order in West Bengal

Banerjee was referring to Saturday's incident in Bhupatinagar where a team of the NIA was attacked by a mob when it went to arrest two accused in a blast case. "The agencies are asking our leaders and activists to either join the BJP or face action," she alleged. Asking people not to fall for any provocation, Banerjee alleged the BJP was fanning communal passions during Ram Navami. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Lashes Out at BJP, Says CAA Is Like Fish Head and NRC Its Tail (Watch Video)

The chief minister also accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of depriving West Bengal of funds for MGNREGA and PM-Awas schemes. She said the state government will provide Rs 1.2 lakh for building houses for the poor. "The EC will not give permission to us to give the money now. After the elections, we will construct the houses of the poor," she said.