New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested a radicalised and active member of Islamic State (ISIS) from his residence in Delhi for his involvement in the collection of funds for the terrorist outfit from sympathisers in India as well as abroad and sending it to Syria and other places in form of cryptocurrency, the agency said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Mohsin Ahmad, a resident of Batla House in New Delhi.

Also Read | JEE Advanced 2022: Registration Process for Entrance Exam To Start Today, Apply on jeeadv.ac.in.

"Yesterday (06.08.2022), NIA conducted search operations in the residential premises of accused Mohsin Ahmad, presently residing near Jogabai Extention in Batla house, New Delhi and permanent resident of Patna in Bihar and subsequently arrested him in the case pertaining to online and on-ground activities of ISIS," read the official release by the investigative agency.

The case was registered after NIA took suo-moto congnisance on June 25, 2022, the official data added.

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2022: 60,000 Cow Dung Rakhis From Jaipur Find Takers in America, Mauritius.

Accused Mohsin Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in a collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad, the official data read.

The anti-terror agency further said that he was sending these funds to Syria and other places in form of cryptocurrency in order to further the activities of ISIS.

Further investigations in the case are in progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)