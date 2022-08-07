Mumbai, August 7: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 registrations will start today, August 7. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay to helm the registration process for JEE Advanced 2022.

Interested candidates can apply through the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced 2022 entrance examination will be held on August 28. The last date to fill out the application form for the examination is August 11. JEE Main Result 2022: NTA To Declare JEE Mains 2022 Session 2 Anytime Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Score.

How to Apply:

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in

Click the 'JEE Advanced 2022' link on the home page

Enter the credentials

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fees

Submit

Download the confirmation page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application Fee:

General category candidates: Rs 2,800

SC/ ST/ PWD candidates: Rs 1,400

Female candidates: Rs 1,400.

The admit card for JEE Advanced 2022 will be available from August 23 to August 28.

