New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Saturday carried out searches at 14 locations across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Delhi in a case related to terror activities, an official said.

The case related to terror activities of proscribed terrorist organisations including Khalistan Liberation Force, Babbar Khalsa International and International Sikh Youth Federation was registered suo-moto by the NIA on August 20 here, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The NIA said such activities include smuggling of terrorist hardware, such as arms, ammunition and IEDs across international borders for use by operatives of terror outfits and organised criminal gangs operating in various parts of the country for carrying out terrorist acts like bomb explosions and targeted killings.

The spokesperson said incriminating materials, including digital devices and documents, have been seized during the raids and further investigation is in progress.

