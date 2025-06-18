New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The NIA has filed a chargesheet against a key accused in a case relating to the 2023 IED blast in Chhattisgarh by the banned CPI (Maoist) that had killed 11 people including 10 District Reserve Guard personnel.

Bandra Tati alias Hunga has been charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substances Act, Chhattisgarh Vishesh Jan Suraksha Adhiniyam, 2005, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the chargesheet filed before a special NIA court in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh on Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Also Read | Zagreb: PM Narendra Modi Receives Special Gift From Counterpart Andrej Plenkovic, Vezdin's Sanskrit Grammar Written by Croatian Missionary in 1790 (See Pic).

The NIA found during investigation that Tati was the president of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangh, a frontal organisation of CPI (Maoist), in Acheli village in Dantewada district, the statement said.

He was involved in the transportation of the IEDs used in the attack, carried out in Aranpur with the aim to loot weapons of the security forces as part of a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the government of India and strike terror in the minds of people, it said.

Also Read | Gurugram: DLF Sells Entire 1,164 Homes for INR 11,000 Crore Within a Week of Launch of Its New Housing Project.

"Tati was in the possession of the prohibited explosive material, which he had received from senior cadres of the proscribed terrorist organisation. He had also attended conspiracy meetings organised by CPI (Maoist)," the agency said.

The state police, during initial investigations, had chargesheeted 26 accused in 2023 before the NIA re-registered the case on February 23, 2024.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)