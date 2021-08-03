Ranchi, Aug 3 (PTI) The NIA on Tuesday filed a third supplementary chargesheet before a special court here against seven people over a deadly attack on police by the outlawed CPI (Maoist) cadres in June 2019 in which five policemen were killed, an official said.

Soma Sardar, Atul Mahto, Ram Prasad Mardi, Prabhat Munda, Gulshan Singh Munda, Ravi and Doctor have been charged under sections of the IPC and the UA (P) Act, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case pertains to the deadly attack on a police patrol party by the cadres of CPI (Maoist) on June 14, 2019 at Kukru Haat in Jharkhand's Saraikela-Kharsawan district in which five jawans were killed and their arms and ammunition looted.

The Jharkhand Police had arrested a total of 11 accused and filed two chargesheets.

The NIA took over the probe in December last year and filed a chargesheet in April against 18 accused, including senior commanders of the CPI (Maoist).

Sardar had played an important role in hatching the conspiracy that led to the attack on police personnel besides being involved in providing logistical support and raising funds for the banned terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist), the NIA official said.

Other six chargesheeted accused are underground commanders of the CPI (Maoist) and had conspired for the execution of the attack on the police personnel, the official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

