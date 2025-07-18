New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday charge-sheeted a top leader of the banned CPI (Maoist) terror outfit in an anti-India conspiracy case, the agency said in a release.

In the supplementary charge sheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Hyderabad, CP Moideen, also known as Girish, has been charged under relevant sections of the UA(P) Act, 1967, and the IPC.

As per the NIA investigation, Moideen was actively involved in the Maoist conspiracy to wage a war against the Government of India. Evidence gathered during the investigation confirmed his central role in Maoist operations in the Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee (WGSZC) of CPI (Maoist).

Further NIA investigations revealed that he was a Special Zonal Committee Member of the WGSZC and took over as Secretary of WGSZC after the arrest of Central Committee Member Sanjoy Deepak Rao in September 2023.

Moideen oversaw PLGA squads in WGSZC, led recruitment drives, propagated Maoist ideology, and planned violent actions targeting security forces in the Kerala-Karnataka-Tamil Nadu tri-junction, the anti-terror organisation found during the investigation, the NIA said.

Moideen was taken into custody by Kerala Police in August 2024 and formally arrested by NIA in January 2025 in the case RC-01/2024/NIA/HYD.

The case was originally registered by Telangana Police in September 2023 against the cadres/members of CPI (Maoist) and its frontal organisations following the arrest of Sanjoy Deepak Rao. Sanjay Rao was nabbed when he was found carrying arms and ammunition along with Maoist literature.

Subsequently, the case was taken over by NIA, which chargesheeted Rao and carried forward the investigation as part of its efforts to scuttle CPI (Maoist)'s revival attempts and dismantle its urban and armed networks, the NIA added. (ANI)

