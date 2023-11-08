India News | NIA Conducts Nationwide Raids in Human Trafficking Cases; Myanmar National Detained in Jammu

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. New Delhi/ The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted nationwide raids to arrest those involved in human trafficking and detained a person from Myanmar in Jammu, according to officials.

Agency News PTI| Nov 08, 2023 10:26 AM IST
India News | NIA Conducts Nationwide Raids in Human Trafficking Cases; Myanmar National Detained in Jammu
India | Representational Image

New Delhi/Jammu, Nov 8 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted nationwide raids to arrest those involved in human trafficking and detained a person from Myanmar in Jammu, according to officials.

The raids, being conducted in eight states and two Union Territories, pertain to human trafficking cases, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The official said searches were carried out in Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Haryana, Rajasthan and the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry.

A Rohingya Muslim from Myanmar was detained during a raid in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said in Jammu.

Zaffar Alam was taken into custody from his temporary residence in the Bathindi area of Jammu around 2 am, while another accused is on the run, the official said.

The raids were restricted to slums housing Myanmar immigrants and were conducted in connection with a case related to violation of the Passports Act and human trafficking, the official in Jammu said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

