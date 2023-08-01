Srinagar, Aug 1: Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and counter intelligence Kashmir (CIK) of J&K Police raided multiple locations separately on Tuesday in the Valley. The CIK raids are being conducted at 11 locations in districts of Bandipora, Srinagar, Shopian, Anantnag, Awantipora and Pulwama. “These raids are part of the investigation of a terror recruitment case (FIR No. 06/2023 registered recently in Police Station CIK (Jaish-e-Mohammad -- JeM -- Module being handled from across the border) being investigated by CID CIK. ‘Ghazwa-E-Hind’ Case: NIA Raids Five Locations in Bihar, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

“CIK sleuths carried out searches simultaneously at these locations to maintain surprise. “More locations are being searched. It is expected that incriminating material in hard and soft form will be recovered besides arrests,” sources said. Terror Funding Case: NIA Raids Six Locations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, NIA raided places in Pulwama district, including Rohmoo, Rajpora, Kakapora and Karimabad and the residence of advocate Parvaiz Ahmad Shah in Kralpora area of Budgam district. Similar raids by NIA are reported to be going on at some other locations in the Valley.