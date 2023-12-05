New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at seven locations in Kashmir and one in Jammu on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, the raids are being carried out in connection to a terror funding case.

More details to follow.

Earlier, the NIA searched four states and busted fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) rackets being carried out in various parts of the country by seizing fake notes, currency printing paper, printer and digital gadgets on Saturday.

The anti-terror agency carried out these searches in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Bihar as part of its investigation into a case registered on November 24 this year under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

