Kolkata, Oct 26 (PTI) The NIA on Tuesday conducted searches in West Bengal and arrested two accused in the case of hurling bombs at the premises of Pawan Kumar Singh, the BJP MLA from Bharatpara in West Bengal.

Rahul Kumar and Badal Kumar Basfore of North 24 Parganas, West Bengal were arrested, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

Earlier, two other accused were arrested by local police in this case in September.

Investigation for unearthing the wider conspiracy is continuing.

Pawan Kumar Singh is the son of BJP MP Arjun Singh, who had quit the Trinamool Congress in 2019.

