New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in the southern states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in connection with Praveen Nettaru's murder case, NIA said in a press release.

The searches were carried out at premises linked with the absconding accused, suspects and their associates in the case which NIA has been investigating since August 4, 2022 after taking over the probe from Bellary police in Karnataka.

The NIA said that a host of digital devices and incriminating documents were seized during today's searches, carried out as part of NIA's ongoing investigation to apprehend the absconders in the case, in which 19 persons have so far been arrested. Chargesheets have been filed by NIA against 23 people, including four absconding accused, till date. Non-bailable warrants and rewards have also been issued against 7 absconding accused persons.

The raids have been underway since Thursday morning at the places of the suspects. The move comes months after the NIA chargesheets two accused for their role in harbouring Mustafa Paichar, who is the key conspirator in connection with the killing of Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader.

Praveen Nettaru, BJP Yuva Morcha's Dakshina Kannada District Secretary, was hacked to death with sharp weapons in a brutal attack on July 26, 2022 by members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). The horrendous killing was aimed at instilling fear in a specific section of society. (ANI)

