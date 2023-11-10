New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a second supplementary chargesheet in the terror-related activities of the Babbar Khalsa International and Lawrence Bishnoi organised criminal gang, said the agency.

The four individuals named in the chargesheet are Darman Singh alias Darmanjot Kahlon, Parveen Wadhwa alias Prince, Yudhvir Singh alias Sadhu and Vikas Singh.

All the accused have been charged with criminal conspiracy to unleash a wave of terror under Section 120(B) of IPC and Sections 17, 18, 18(B) of the UA (P) Act, 1967, said the NIA.

According to the NIA, Darmanjot Singh is one of the key links between Canada-based absconder Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, an operative of the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International & Lawrence Bishnoi Terror & Crime Syndicate.

Operating from the United States, Darmanjot Singh has been actively involved in a range of criminal activities, including the smuggling of weapons, explosives, and drugs from across the border - originating in Pakistan for consumption in India, said the agency.

Parveen Wadhwa alias Prince is one of the associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi terror Syndicate.

Prince was a linchpin in the dissemination of vital information among the members of the terror gang.

Investigations indicate that he was instrumental in coordinating communication channels, enabling seamless interactions among gang members, even those incarcerated in different Jails, said NIA.

Yudhvir Singh alias Sadhu has figured as the Chief Arms Procurer of the Lawrence Bishnoi terror Syndicate. Sadhu's role and expertise extend to facilitating the procurement of arms and ammunition from foreign countries.

Vikas Singh is another associate of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang who has been involved in providing sanctuary to different gang members involved in executing terror attacks and criminal operations across multiple States, said NIA

Notably, he provided a safe harbour to the gang members responsible for the RPG terror attack at the Punjab Police State Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali.

NIA has seized arms, ammunition and other incriminatory digital devices and documents from the accused. The investigations further led the NIA to the hideouts set up across Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, which were being used to harbour the gangsters and store weapons, said the agency.

On 24.03.2023, the NIA filed its initial chargesheet against 14 accused, followed by the first supplementary chargesheet on 09.08.2023, against three additional individuals. Today's action takes the total number of accused charge-sheeted by the NIA so far in this case to 21.

The NIA said that further investigations into the case continue. (ANI)

