Kolkata, Jun 2 (PTI) Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday questioned the owner of a Kolkata-based travel agency in connection with a Pakistan espionage case, an official said.

Mohammed Masood Alam, owner of the travel agency, was questioned by the NIA about some suspicious money transactions made through his office on three occasions, he said.

The central agency on Saturday conducted searches at the travel agency's office in Kidderpore area, apart from a hotel in Park Circus and a shop in the Alipore area of the city.

"He was questioned regarding the three transactions made through his agency, especially the one made on April 3, 2024. His statements were recorded," he added.

The NIA sleuths conducted the searches in connection with the arrest of CRPF personnel Moti Ram Jat in Delhi for his alleged links in leaking of classified information to Pakistani intelligence operatives in lieu of money, he said.

"These raids were linked to the espionage case. We had seized a few documents during the searches. We had summoned the owner of the travel agency for questioning on Monday," the officer said.

The travel agency was used for some money transactions. There were at least three transactions made via this travel agency, he said.

Apart from Kolkata, the NIA conducted search operations in Delhi, Haryana, UP, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Assam in connection with the case.

