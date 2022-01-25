Kolkata, Jan 25 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation into a bomb blast in which two persons, including a Trinamool Congress worker, were killed at Bhanganmari village in Purba Medinipur district earlier this month, an official of the agency said on Tuesday.

"Our sleuths will be investigating the blasts. We have taken over the investigation from the state police," the NIA official said when contacted.

On January 5 two persons were killed and three others were injured in the village within Khejuri police station limits after the bombs, they were allegedly manufacturing, went off.

The two men had died on the spot.

The ruling TMC had alleged that goons of BJP were behind the blast. This was rubbished by the saffron party.

There were reports of clashes between the TMC and BJP supporters in Khejuri after the incident.

