Thane, Dec 20 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane city have arrested a Nigerian man after recovering cocaine worth Rs 12.4 lakh from him, an official said on Wednesday.

According to senior inspector Vikas Ghodke of crime unit V, Wagle Estate, the police acted on inputs and intercepted Okori Emmanual Bright near Anand Nagar check naka on Tuesday evening.

He was found to be carrying 31 grams of cocaine worth Rs 12.4 lakh, the official said.

A case has been registered against Bright under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

