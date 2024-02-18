Thane, Feb 18: A Nigerian national was held in Navi Mumbai allegedly with 55 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 5.5 lakh, a police official said on Sunday.

Abdul Razzaq Hassan was held from near a housing society in Sector 35 of Kharghar on Saturday following a tip off, the official said. MD Drugs in Mumbai: Mephedrone Worth Rs 2.04 Crore Seized From Two Drug Peddlers in Andheri’s Versova; Accused Arrested.

"We seized 55 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 5.5 lakh from him. A case was registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and probe into the peddling network involving the accused is underway," the Kharghar police station official said.

