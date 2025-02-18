India News | Night Curfew Clamped Along Indo-Bangla Border in Assam's Cachar District

Silchar (Assam), Feb 18 (PTI) Assam's Cachar district administration on Tuesday clamped night curfew along the India-Bangladesh border to prevent the movement of extremist elements and smuggling of cattle and commodities, according to an official release.

Cachar District Magistrate Mridul Yadav has issued an order imposing strict restrictions along the India-Bangladesh border to maintain public order and curb illegal activities, the statement said.

"The order, issued under Section 163 of BNSS, aims to prevent potential law and order disturbances arising from the movement of extremist elements and unauthorised transportation of commodities and cattle across the border," it added.

The district magistrate highlighted the urgent need for preventive measures to tackle the apprehended threats.

He emphasised that swift action is crucial to prevent unlawful activities, which could disrupt peace and security in the region.

The order imposes specific restrictions effective immediately and will remain in force for two months unless otherwise directed, the release said.

According to the directive, a night curfew has been implemented, prohibiting any movement within a one-kilometre belt along the India-Bangladesh border in Cachar district between sunset and sunrise.

This measure aims to curtail illegal cross-border activities and ensure heightened security during vulnerable hours, it added.

Additionally, a strict ban has been imposed on any movement in the river Surma and on its high banks within the Indian territory of Cachar during the same hours.

The order also restricts fishing activities in the river, with exceptions only for local residents who obtain prior permission from the circle officer of Katigorah along with authorisation from the lessee.

To curb illegal transportation of essential commodities, the order prohibits carrying items such as sugar, rice, wheat, edible oil, and salt by any means, including vehicles, carts or rickshaws, between sunset and sunrise within a five-kilometre belt inside the Cachar boundary along the Bangladesh border.

However, the circle officer of Katigorah may grant special permits for transportation after verifying the purpose and obtaining clearance from local supply officials.

The order exempts state and central government employees on duty from these restrictions.

