Kargil, Apr 16 (PTI) The Nimo Padum-Dharcha road in the Union Territory of Ladakh would be completed within three years, Director General, Border Road Organization (BRO), Lt Gen Rajiv Chaudhry, has said.

Lt Chaudhry shared the information during his visit to Zanskar sub-division in Kargil district on Friday after reviewing the ongoing projects, an official spokesman said here.

Addressing a gathering at Zangla, the DG BRO announced setting up of a Task Force Station at Padum along with two Road Construction Companies, one each towards Dharcha and Neraq

He also assured that local labourers would be given equal preference in engagement, and wages shall be paid as per past in present setup of project VIJAYAK.

