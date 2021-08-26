New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Nine new judges, including three women, whose appointments to the Supreme Court have been cleared by the Centre, are likely to be sworn-in on August 31 by Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana, apex court sources said on Thursday.

President Ram Nath Kovind has signed the warrants of their appointment including that of Justice B V Nagarathna, who is in line to become the first woman CJI in September 2027.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Dedicate Renovated Complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak to Nation on August 28.

Sources said that four out of nine new apex court judges are chief justices of different high courts and they need some time to wind up their administrative and judicial work there.

They said in all the high courts, Friday is the last working day of the week and the judges need at least one working day to wind up their work there.

Also Read | Chennai Man Dupes People of Rs 1.5 Crore on Promise of Doubling Their Money in 100 Days, Arrested.

With a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, the Supreme Court as of now has 10 vacancies. Once the new judges will take oath next week, the top court will have only one vacancy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)