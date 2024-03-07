Ajmer, March 7: A nine-year-old girl was reportedly raped by her relative in Rajasthan's Ajmer, said the police on Thursday. The incident took place under the Ramganj police station in Ajmer, added the police. "Under the Ramganj police station in Ajmer, the father of a nine-year-old girl has registered a complaint with the police regarding sexual assault with his daughter by a relative of theirs. The complainant has alleged that the relative, who works at LIC, sexually assaulted the girl two to three times," said Durg Singh Rajpurohit, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ajmer.

ASP Rajpurohit further added that the police have registered a case under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which deals with sexual assault cases against children. Gangrape in Rajasthan: Minor NEET Aspirant Gang-Raped in Kota; Four Students Held Under POCSO Act.

"A case under the POCSO Act has been registered. The medical test of the girl has been conducted. Accordingly, further probes are underway," he said. More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)