Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 21 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday alleged that the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government has banned the public in the state from organising programmes in the name of Lord Ram on January 22.

However, PK Sekar Babu, Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments said that the allegations made by the BJP leader are being spread in an attempt to divert people's attention from the DMK Youth Conference in Salem.

Also Read | Plane Crash in Afghanistan: Indian Aircraft Not Involved in Afghanistan Crash; Did Refuelling at Gaya Airport, Says Government.

The Finance Minister claimed that the Tamil Nadu government has also banned live telecast of Ayodhya's Ram Temple inauguration.

"TN govt has banned watching the live telecast of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir programmes of Jan 22. In TN there are over 200 temples for Shri Ram. In HR&CE-managed temples, no puja, bhajan, prasadam/annadanam in the name of Shri Ram is allowed. Police are also stopping privately held temples from organising events. They are threatening organisers that they will rip off pandals. Strongly condemn this anti-Hindu, hateful action," Sitharaman posted on X.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi Visits Ram Setu's Origin Point, Says 'Had the Opportunity To Be at Arichal Munai' (See Pics and Video).

Sharing a clip from a media report, Nirmala claimed that cable TV operators are told that there is a likely power shutdown during the live telecast.

"Heartbreaking scenes in several parts of TN. People are threatened for organising bhajans, feeding the poor, and celebrating with sweets, even as we wish to watch PM Narendra Modiparticipate in Ayodhya. Cable TV operators are told that there is a likely power shutdown during the live telecast. This is I.N.D.I Alliance partner DMK's anti-Hindu efforts," she added.

The Finance Minister stated that the enthusiasm displayed by people in Tamil Nadu for the Ram Temple inauguration has rattled DMK.

"TN government is unofficially claiming law and order issues to justify the live telecast ban. False and fake narrative! There were no L&O issues on the day of the Ayodhya verdict. Not even the day when PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation in any part of the country. The groundswell and the voluntary participation of people to celebrate #ShriRam in TN have rattled the anti-Hindu DMK," she added.

Refuting the claims made by Finance Minister, PK Sekar Babu, Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments said that the allegations made by Nirmala Sitharaman are completely untrue.

"Strongly condemn the spreading of false information in an attempt to divert people's attention from the DMK Youth Conference in Salem. The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department hasn't imposed any limitations on devotees' freedom to offer food, conduct poojas in the name of Shri Ram, or provide prasad in Tamil Nadu temples. It is unfortunate that people in office, like Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others, are purposefully propagating this erroneous information," Babu posted on X.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai also stated that Tamil Nadu, which held an important place during the Ramayana, has now been shadowed by shallow-minded administrators of the state.

"The DMK government in TN has taken their anti-Sanathana Dharma stand to an extreme level by imposing a blanket ban on conducting special pooja and Annadhana in temples during Pran Prathishtha in Ayodhya. The HR&CE department has denied permissions verbally, and the TN Police department has been citing frivolous reasons for rejecting the request to telecast the programme live on a large LED screen that Tamil Nadu BJP and other organisations have arranged for the benefit of the devotees," Annamalai said.

He further informed that special poojas and bhajans will be organised by the Tamil Nadu BJP to celebrate Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

"Tomorrow, cadres of the Tamil Nadu BJP, along with the people of Tamil Nadu, will perform special poojas and bhajans in the glory of Bhagwan Shri Ram in all the temples in TN to celebrate the historic Pran Pratikshtha in Ayodhya," Annamalai added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals.

Meanwhile, senior AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has also requested that the Tamil Nadu government declare a public holiday on the occasion of the Ram Temple inauguration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals marking the 'Pran Pratishtha'. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals.

Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

Most opposition parties, which are part of the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), have said that they would skip the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)