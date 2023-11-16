Thane, Nov 16 (PTI) A top NITI Aayog official chaired a review meeting of the Centre's 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' in Thane on Thursday.

The focus of the Yatra is to reach out to people and create awareness as well as provide benefits of welfare schemes like sanitation facilities, essential financial services, electricity connections, access to LPG cylinders, housing for the poor, food security, nutrition etc.

The meeting chaired by NITI Aayog Director Jagriti Singla was attended by Thane Collector Ashok Shingare, said a release from district information officer Manoj Sanap.

"The Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is underway from November 15 till January 26. This campaign is going to be implemented across the country with the concept of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will strengthen the relationship between the government and the beneficiaries. For this, the officers and employees of every government department are expected to work enthusiastically in this campaign," the release quoted Singla as saying.

"Efforts will be made at all levels to deliver the benefits of 34 flagship schemes of the Union government to target beneficiaries in time," she added.

The Yatra will initially visit 110 districts with significant Schedule Tribe population and remaining districts from the third week of November to January 26, the release informed.

