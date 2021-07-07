Patna, Jul 7 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday undertook an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Darbhanga, Madhubani and Samastipur districts. On return, Kumar said, "The state is witnessing flood due to unprecedented heavy downpour before the scheduled time of monsoon.

Kumar held a review meeting with District Magistrates (DMs) of the flood-affected districts through virutual mode and instructed them to speed up relief and rescue operations. Water Resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha was present on the occasion. The meeting was also attended by Pratyaya Amrit, Additional Chief Secretary (health and disaster management).

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Sanjeev Hans, Secretary, Water Resources Department (Bihar) and other officials during the aerial survey of the flood-affected areas. The CM undertook an aerial survey of Hayaghat, Bahadurpur, Hanuman Nagar, Ghanshyampur areas of Darbhanga district, Madhwapur, Khajauli, Phoolparas, and Ghoghara areas of Madhubani district and Bithan, Singhiya, Bariyahi and Kalyanpur areas of Samastipur district, said a senior official of the Chief Ministers office.

"The CM has made it clear that relief and rescue operations must be accorded top priority in the flood affected areas by the concerned officials. All the DMs of the flood- affected districts have been asked to prepare a detailed survey report of their respective districts at the earliest.

"Reports will be analaysed by the senior officials of the Chief Minister's Office and the concerned departments", said the official. On Tuesday also, Nitish Kumar undertaken aerial survey of flood-affected parts of West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi districts.

