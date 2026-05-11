India News | Nitish Katara Murder Case: SC Grants Furlough to Vikas Yadav Till May 22

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a plea of Vikas Yadav, who is serving a 25-year-long jail term in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case, seeking to be released from the prison on furlough.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan allowed Yadav to be released on furlough from May 12 to 22, noting that he had earlier been granted furlough from February 27 to March 7 and had duly complied with the conditions by surrendering before prison authorities on time.

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"We find that, having regard to earlier precedent and pending consideration of the case on merits, the petitionershall be entitled to be released on furlough from May 12, 2026, to May 22, 2026. The petitioner shall report back to the concerned prison authorities before or at 5:00 pm onMay 22, 2026," the bench ordered.

The bench also noted the arguments of Yadav's counsel that he got married last year and would complete his sentence of 25 years without remission in May 2027.

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"In order to enable him to prepare for the same and having regard to the fact that he recently got married, the petitioner is seeking furlough to be granted pending consideration of the special leave petition on merits," said the bench.

It has posted the matter for hearing on July 21.

Furlough is a temporary release from prison. It is not a suspension or remission of the entire sentence, and is typically granted to long-term inmates who have served a portion of their sentences.

A trial court in May 2008 held Vikas Yadav guilty of murdering business executive Nitish Katara for being in a relationship with his sister.

On October 3, 2016, the apex court gave jail terms without any benefit of remission to Vikas Yadav, son of controversial Uttar Pradesh politician DP Yadav, and his cousin Vishal Yadav for their role in the kidnapping and killing of business executive Katara.

They kidnapped Katara from a marriage party on the intervening night of February 16-17, 2002 and then killed him for his alleged affair with Vikas' sister Bharti Yadav.

Bharti was the daughter of Uttar Pradesh politician DP Yadav. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)