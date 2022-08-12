Patna, Aug 12 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister on Friday expressed grief over the killing of a migrant worker from the state by militants in Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir and announced a compensation of Rs two lakh for the bereaved family.

Also Read | Barcelona Transfer News: Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin Targetted After Cesar Azpilicueta Renews Contract With Chelsea.

He termed the killing of migrant worker Mohd Amrez, a resident of Madhepura, as "unfortunate" and "very saddening", a statement by the department of information and public relations said.

Also Read | Employment Opportunity: Here's Your Chance To Work With Premier Government Organisations; Check Details.

Kumar directed officials concerned to extend benefits to the next of kin of the man from schemes of the social welfare and labour resources department as per rule.

He also asked the resident commissioner of Bihar in New Delhi to ensure that Amrez's body is brought back to his village, it said.

Mohd. Amrez was shot dead by terrorists in Bandipora district in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, J&K police said on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)