Employment News’, a flagship weekly job journal of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, provides the latest update on job vacancies, job-oriented training programs, admission notices for the premier organizations in the country such as Indo- Tibetan Border Police Force, Delhi State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd., Geological Survey of India, Indian Institute of Geomagnetism, National Institute of Technology Nagaland, Dattopant Thengadi National Board for Workers Education and Development, National Housing Bank, Munitions India Limited and National Disaster Management Authority

1) Indo- Tibetan Border Police Force

Vacancies

No. of posts: 11 - Assistant Commandant (Transport).

For detailed information, please visit: www.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

2) Delhi State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

Vacancies

No. of posts: 01 - Financial Adviser

No. of posts: 01 - Chief Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts: 01 - Superintending Engineer (Electrical)

No. of posts: 01 - Superintending Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts: 06 - Assistant Executive Engineer

No. of posts: 04 - Divisional Manager

No. of posts: 07 - Senior Manager

No. of posts: 10 - Manager

For detailed information, please visit

Last date to apply: 29th August 2022

3) Geological Survey of India

Vacancies

No. of posts: 25 - Ordinary Grade Driver in North Eastern Region

For detailed information, please visit

Last date to apply: 12 September, 2022

4) Indian Institute of Geomagnetism

Vacancies

No. of posts: 01 - Professor E

No. of posts: 01 - Reader (Meteorology or Atmospheric & Environmental Science)

No. of posts: 01 - Reader (Geophysics or Geology or Applied Geology)

No. of posts: 01 - Fellow (Geophysics or Computer Science or Data Science)

No. of posts: 01 - Fellow (Meteorology or Atmospheric & Environmental Science)

No. of posts: 01 - Senior Hindi Translator

No. of posts: 01 - Superintendent

No. of posts: 01 - Assistant

No. of posts: 01 - Upper Division Clerk

No. of posts: 01 - Stenographer Gr. II

No. of posts: 01 - Lower Division Clerk

For detailed information, please visit: www.iigm.res.in.

5) National Institute of Technology Nagaland

Vacancies

No. of posts: 04 - Associate Professor

For detailed information, please visit

Last date to apply: 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News.

6) Dattopant Thengadi National Board for Workers Education and Development

Vacancies

No. of posts: 01 - Financial Adviser

No. of posts: 01 - Additional Director

Last date to apply: Within a period of 60 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News

7) National Housing Bank

Vacancies

No. of posts: 04 - Chief Compliance Officer,

No. of posts: 04 - Chief Information Security Officer,

No. of posts: 04 - Chief Financial Officer,

No. of posts: 04 - Chief Technology Officer

No. of posts: 10 - Officers for Supervision

For detailed information, please visit

Last date to apply: 22 August 2022

8) Munitions India Limited

Vacancies

No. of posts: 01 - HR Consultant

For detailed information, please visit: www.munitionsindia.co.in.

Last date to apply: Within 15 days from the opening date of publication of advertisement in employment news.

9) National Disaster Management Authority

Vacancies

No. of posts: Various post - Financial Advisor

For detailed information, please visit

Last date to apply: Within 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment news.

