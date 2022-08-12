Employment News’, a flagship weekly job journal of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, provides the latest update on job vacancies, job-oriented training programs, admission notices for the premier organizations in the country such as Indo- Tibetan Border Police Force, Delhi State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd., Geological Survey of India, Indian Institute of Geomagnetism, National Institute of Technology Nagaland, Dattopant Thengadi National Board for Workers Education and Development, National Housing Bank, Munitions India Limited and National Disaster Management Authority
Get all the details related to the number of posts, eligibility, and last date to apply.
Job opportunities at a glance:
1) Indo- Tibetan Border Police Force
Vacancies
No. of posts: 11 - Assistant Commandant (Transport).
For detailed information, please visit: www.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.
2) Delhi State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.
Vacancies
No. of posts: 01 - Financial Adviser
No. of posts: 01 - Chief Engineer (Civil)
No. of posts: 01 - Superintending Engineer (Electrical)
No. of posts: 01 - Superintending Engineer (Civil)
No. of posts: 06 - Assistant Executive Engineer
No. of posts: 04 - Divisional Manager
No. of posts: 07 - Senior Manager
No. of posts: 10 - Manager
For detailed information, please visit
Last date to apply: 29th August 2022
3) Geological Survey of India
Vacancies
No. of posts: 25 - Ordinary Grade Driver in North Eastern Region
For detailed information, please visit
Last date to apply: 12 September, 2022
4) Indian Institute of Geomagnetism
Vacancies
No. of posts: 01 - Professor E
No. of posts: 01 - Reader (Meteorology or Atmospheric & Environmental Science)
No. of posts: 01 - Reader (Geophysics or Geology or Applied Geology)
No. of posts: 01 - Fellow (Geophysics or Computer Science or Data Science)
No. of posts: 01 - Fellow (Meteorology or Atmospheric & Environmental Science)
No. of posts: 01 - Senior Hindi Translator
No. of posts: 01 - Superintendent
No. of posts: 01 - Assistant
No. of posts: 01 - Upper Division Clerk
No. of posts: 01 - Stenographer Gr. II
No. of posts: 01 - Lower Division Clerk
For detailed information, please visit: www.iigm.res.in.
5) National Institute of Technology Nagaland
Vacancies
No. of posts: 04 - Associate Professor
For detailed information, please visit
Last date to apply: 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News.
6) Dattopant Thengadi National Board for Workers Education and Development
Vacancies
No. of posts: 01 - Financial Adviser
No. of posts: 01 - Additional Director
Last date to apply: Within a period of 60 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News
7) National Housing Bank
Vacancies
No. of posts: 04 - Chief Compliance Officer,
No. of posts: 04 - Chief Information Security Officer,
No. of posts: 04 - Chief Financial Officer,
No. of posts: 04 - Chief Technology Officer
No. of posts: 10 - Officers for Supervision
For detailed information, please visit
Last date to apply: 22 August 2022
8) Munitions India Limited
Vacancies
No. of posts: 01 - HR Consultant
For detailed information, please visit: www.munitionsindia.co.in.
Last date to apply: Within 15 days from the opening date of publication of advertisement in employment news.
9) National Disaster Management Authority
Vacancies
No. of posts: Various post - Financial Advisor
For detailed information, please visit
Last date to apply: Within 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment news.
