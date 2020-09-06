Patna, September 6: Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) national president Nitish Kumar will address a virtual rally of the party on Monday to connect with people ahead of the state assembly polls due in October-November, a party leader said.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, giant screens will be installed in public places across the state, where people will be able to watch the chief minister's address, senior JD(U) leader and minister Ashok Choudhary said on Sunday. Also Read | Air Tickets Booked For International And Domestic Travel During First Two Phases of Lockdown Will Be Fully Refunded, DGCA Tells Supreme Court.

The programme was earlier scheduled to be held on Sunday but it was rescheduled a day later due to the week-long state mourning following the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee on August 31. Kumar will address his first virtual rally at 11.30 am via the party's digital platform jdulive.com, which was launched on September 2. Also Read | Western Railway to Resume Six Pairs of Additional Special Trains From September 12 Till Further Notice.

"It will be our endeavour to connect with more and more people of the state through the digital platform," said Choudhary who is the state's building construction minister.

A host of party leaders have visited various areas of the state capital and formally invited people to watch Kumar's address.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)