Mumbai, September 6: The Western Railways on Sunday announced the resumption of six pairs of additional Special Trains from September 12. Public Relations Officer (PRO), Western Railways (WR) said, “Six pairs of Additional Special Trains pertaining to Western Railways (WR) will be resumed from September 12 till further notice.”

The announcement came a day after the Indian Railways made an announcement to run 80 more passenger trains from September 12, for which reservations will start from September 10. These trains will be in addition to already operating 230 trains. Private Trains in India? 23 Companies Attend Meeting Called by Indian Railways.

Railways Board Chairperson Vinod Kumar in a statement said, “We have decided to operate 80 more special trains from September 12 and reservations for these will open on September 10.” He added that the railways would run additional trains for candidates appearing in various exams across the country.

Similarly, the South Western Railway (SWR) railway zone will operate seven additional special pairs of trains from September 12, an official said on Saturday. Services of seven pairs of trains of SWR shall also start with effect from September 12, said an official of the railway zone.

Notably, Indian Railways had suspended the passenger, mail and express trains from March 25 in view of the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Railways started to operate the Shramik Special trains from May 1 for stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists. The Railways started to operate 100 pairs of timetabled trains from June 1.

