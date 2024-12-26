Sitamarhi/Sheohar, Dec 26 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various development projects and welfare schemes worth Rs 423.60 crore in Sitamarhi and Sheohar districts.

Kumar, during his ‘Pragati Yatra', reopened the Riga sugar mill in Sitamarhi.

This sugar mill was closed for the last several years.

A statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO) said, "The CM virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various schemes or projects worth Rs 236.60 crore for Sitamarhi from Maniyari village of Dumra block in the district."

These projects or schemes included the inauguration of Satuahi pond, boating in Maniyari (in Dumra) and yoga-cum-meditation centre, an open gymnasium and a children's play area built under 'Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan' in the area.

The CM also distributed a symbolic cheque of Rs 36.57 crore to 'Jeevika' sisters.

'Jeevika Didis' are women associated with self-help groups (SHGs) under a project that aims to empower the rural poor.

The CM virtually distributed cheques of Rs 2,000 to mothers who gave birth under the 'Kanya Utthan Yojana'.

Later, he inaugurated the new Panchayat Government Building of Manihari gram panchayat.

During the day, the CM chaired a meeting to review several ongoing schemes and projects of the government in both districts.

The review meeting, attended by elected representatives of both districts, was held in Sitamarhi.

“Kumar instructed officials to resolve issues raised by the public representatives at the earliest”, the CMO statement said.

“The CM said the government will pay the previous dues of sugarcane farmers in Sitamarhi and for this purpose, Rs 52 crore has been approved. The CM directed officials to ensure that farmers get an increased price of Rs 20 per quintal of sugarcane”, it said.

Kumar undertook an aerial survey of areas of Sitamarhi, which were affected due to the breach in the embankment on the Bagmati river during the last floods.

He also reviewed the work being carried out by various departments for the redevelopment of 'Punaura Dham Janki Mandir', a Hindu pilgrimage site in Sitamarhi district that is considered the birthplace of the goddess Sita.

Earlier in the day in Sheohar district, Kumar inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 230 projects and schemes worth Rs 187 crore.

He virtually inaugurated 53 schemes or projects and laid the foundation stones of 177 other schemes.

The schemes or projects inaugurated by the CM included a district panchayat resource centre and a district guest house, the statement added.

