Jodhpur (Rajasthan)[India], April 13 (ANI): National Law University Jodhpur and General Counsels Association of India signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Saturday to collaborate primarily on to offer innovative courses that can provide practical insights in diverse areas of law for students and professionals and to support the students in increasing internship and job opportunities.

The MoU was executed by Prof. (Dr.) Harpreet Kaur, Vice Chancellor, NLU Jodhpur and Dr Sanjeev Gemawat, Group Chief Counsel, Vedanta Group, and Founder of GCAI.

Dr Kaur elaborated on the importance of higher learning in the field of law, through experiential medium and the need for students to be prepared for newer challenges and related opportunities, in the new digital world.

Dr Kaur expressed the need for such collaborations with the Indian industry, represented by the General Counsels, to enhance the practical experience of the students. Dr Gemawat emphasized the diverse legal practice that a General Counsel is engaged in and encouraged students to take up that practice.

Dr Gemawat also stressed the need for reforms in law to recognize a General Counsel, at par with a practising advocate.

Justice HR Panwar, Former Judge Rajasthan High Court said that a General Counsel is an officer of the court and plays a very important role in matters before a court or a legal forum. Justice Panwar supported the cause of GCAI to seek recognition of a General Counsel as an area of legal practice.

Dr Akhil Prasad, Board Member, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary, Boeing India Group and Founder - GCAI apprised on the activities of GCAI and the important strides that the organization has taken, including signing MoUs with other institutions of eminence and enhancing the learning experience for students and professionals. (ANI)

