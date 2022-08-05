Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 5 (ANI): Telangana Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao on Thursday took a jibe at the central government and said no amount of spin and sophistry can cover up facts.

Calling it a government of Non-Performing Alliance, KTR said, "It is very disappointing to listen to what the honourable Union Finance Minister Ms Nirmala Sitararam said on the state of Indian economy responding to a debate in parliament. The FM's statements are a crude joke on millions of Indians who are suffering daily. The FM should know that no amount of spin and sophistry can cover up facts."

Also Read | Union Bank Robbery: Robbers Loot Rs 44 Lakh From Union Bank's Ankleshwar Branch in Bharuch, One Held; Caught on CCTV.

He further stressed that the lopsided economic policies of the NPA Government have resulted in unprecedented economic crisis since Independence. The country is witnessing massive job losses and systematic erosion of incomes.

Listing out the current challenges India faces he stated that the Indian rupee is slumping to an all-time low against the US dollar and has the highest inflation rate in 30 years.

Also Read | Assam Shocker: Man Poisons His Two Minor Kids, Kills Self in Sivasagar.

He also highlighted that the continuous rise in the price of almost all essential commodities is hurting the common man.

"From democracy and press freedom to income inequality and corruption, irrespective of the topic index, India is performing miserably on global developmental indices of all kinds. Thanks to hare-brained decisions such as demonetisation and a hastily implemented GST, the Indian economy has been in doldrums during the 8 year tenure of PM Narendra Modi," he added.

He also cited that the "government's mismanagement" of the Indian economy was precisely the reason behind several eminent economists leaving the top posts in RBI and other reputed organizations.

Taking another dig at the centre he said, "The ruthlessness of this regime is proved by levying GST on essential commodities used by every citizen such as milk, curd, and rice. PM Narendra Modi has the dubious distinction of being the first PM to have levied GST even on the handloom. The BJP-led Union government has not spared even the goods essential for kids such as pencils and erasers. Children writing letters to the PM about the high cost of stationery shows the heartlessness of the regime. From hospital beds to health insurance to funeral services, Modi's regime has not spared anything and anyone from GST."

He further alleged that to cover up economic mismanagement, BJP and its propaganda machinery may blame Covid19 and Russia-Ukraine war.

"However, the fact that there were eight consecutive quarters of economic slowdown even before Covid and the subsequent lockdown clearly proves that the faulty economic policies of the Modi government are the foremost factor that has worsened the economic situation in India. The NPA govt may get away in GST council and Parliament using brut force but the people of the country will never forget the pain caused by their erroneous economic polices," informed KTR.

He also accused the Modi-led government of using divide and rule tactics.

"Lack of foresight, inability to predict adversities, ill-conceived policy interventions, crony capitalism favouring a few big corporate houses seem to be the hallmark of this NPA Government. To divert the attention from the pressing day-to-day issues, the Modi regime is resorting to divide and rule tactics and is unleashing central government agencies on people and parties that question their policies," said the Telangana Minister.

He concluded by saying that the government should focus on taming inflation and initiate measures to alleviate the pain of the common man. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)