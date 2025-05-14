New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): After a fire broke out at the dental wing of BM Gupta Hospital in Delhi's Uttam Nagar on Tuesday, ADO Janakpuri R.K. Yadav said that no casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire was brought under control shortly after it broke out in the hospital. After receiving the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot.

"On receiving the information, our vehicles reached here from different stations. The fire has been brought under control. There is no report of any casualties," ADO Janakpuri R.K. Yadav said.

According to Delhi Fire Services, the blaze, which started around 8:00 PM, was brought under control after nearly one and a half hours with the deployment of 11 fire tenders.

The fire originated in the nurses' hostel on the second floor, which housed accommodations for six nurses, and spread to a portion of the third floor containing medical records.

The building comprises a ground floor with a chemist shop, a first floor with offices and an OPD, and the affected upper floors. Approximately 15-20 patients and 20 staff members present at the time were safely evacuated. (ANI)

