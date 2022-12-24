Raipur, Dec 24 (PTI) No COVID-19 case or death was reported from Chhattisgarh on Saturday, the twentieth time the state had a clean slate amid the pandemic this year, an official said.

There was no addition to the tally and toll similarly on April 10, 14, 16, 17, May 15, November 13, 23, December 3, 4, 9, 10, 12, 14, 15 , 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20, he pointed out.

The tally and toll stood at 11,77,748 and 14,146, respectively, while the recovery count was 11,63,595, he said.

The active caseload in Chhattisgarh was seven, the official said.

So far, 1,88,30,732 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 1,102 during the day, as per a government release.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,748, new cases (zero), death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,595, active cases 7, today tests 1,102, total tests 1,88,30,732.

