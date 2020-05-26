India News | No Info of Train Coming from Mumbai Given, It Undermines Govt's Measures: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 26 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said his government was not informed about the train coming from Mumbai to Kerala and that this move undermines measured taken by his government to ensure proper monitoring and control spread of coronavirus.

"Indian Railways decided to send a train from Mumbai to Kerala. No info about it was passed to Kerala Government. It was taken up with Railway Minister. We said that this would undermine measures taken by our govt to ensure proper monitoring&control spread of COVID-19," said Vijayan.

Chief Minister Vijayan said the matter has been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"But then there was the issue of deciding to send another train in the same way from Delhi. Therefore, the matter has been brought to the notice of the Prime Minister," he added.

Meanwhile, the CM said that his government will not be able to bear the expenses of providing quarantine facilities in the state.

"People will have to pay for institutional quarantine facilities in the state. It is not applicable at present. The state will introduce different ranges and a lesser amount for financially backward people," he had said. (ANI)

