Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Online Sale Tomorrow at 12 PM on Amazon & Mi Website

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available for online on sale for yet another time in India. The smartphone was launched in March alongside Redmi Note 9 Pro. The interested buyers can get their hands on the handset via online sale that kick starts at 12 pm IST via Amazon and Mi.com. The company will also be offering the handset on Xiaomi’s Mi Home stores and offline partner stores, depending on the conditions, as the nation is still under lockdown. The phone maker previously increased the prices for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max by up to Rs 1,500 due to the GST hike on smartphones and components. Redmi 10X with MediaTek Dimensity 820 Chipset to Be Launched in China on May 26.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced at Rs 16,499 for the base model with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM +128GB storage model will retail at Rs 17,999. The top-end model with 8GB of RAM + 128GB storage will be priced at Rs 19,999.

The smartphone is offered in three colour options - black, blue and white. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a punch-hole cutout in the center. It comes powered by Qualcomm’s new 8nm-based Snapdragon 720G processor. The chipset is clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone also gets expandable memory option of up to 512GB via microSD card. It runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 out of the box.

#RedmiNote9ProMax: sale @ 12 noon tomorrow on https://t.co/pMj1r7lwp8 & @amazonIN. Delivering to all zones except containment zones! 🙌 🖥 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 🔋 5020 mAh battery 📸 64MP Quad Camera RT if you are planning to buy one!#Xiaomi❤️ pic.twitter.com/67RCjdDMxA — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 26, 2020

For photography, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes loaded with quad rear cameras. The primary sensor is a 64MP snapper that is assisted by an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is equipped with a 32MP camera. The phone is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.