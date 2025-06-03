New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): CPI General Secretary D Raja alleged that he received no information regarding the INDIA bloc meeting at the Constitutional Club, New Delhi, today. He said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had not informed him about the meeting.

Speaking to ANI, D Raja said, "I have no information about any meeting of the INDIA bloc. I have got no information from either Mr Kharge or Mr Rahul Gandhi. The media is reporting on a meeting of the opposition parties."

A group of INDIA bloc leaders is meeting at the Constitution Club today after more than 200 MPs from the Lok Sabha signed a letter to PM Modi calling for a Special Session of Parliament to discuss Operation Sindoor.

D Raja supported the demand for a Special Session of Parliament, alleging that Prime Minister Modi has not said anything on the ceasefire statement by US President Donald Trump.

"As the Communist Party of India, we have been consistently demanding a special session of Parliament to discuss Operation Sindoor and related questions. The PM has not yet uttered a word about what Mr Trump said. I don't know whether or not Mr Modi and his government will agree to a special session of Parliament," he said.

Earlier, Opposition leaders demanded a Special Session regarding Operation Sindoor. RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to call a special session of Parliament to discuss the recent cross-border military operations against Pakistan. In his letter, Jha said the people of India feel they are being "kept in the dark," and deserve clarity on the government's decisions and their broader impact.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a special session of Parliament concerning Operation Sindoor, alleging that the government had "misled the nation."

CPI (Marxist) General Secretary MA Baby also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to convene a special session of Parliament to address the de-escalation of hostilities with Pakistan. (ANI)

