Imphal, Jul 5 (PTI) The apex body of the Kuki community in Manipur on Saturday said none of their legislators will participate in the formation of the new government in the state.

The decision was taken during a joint meeting held on Friday at the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) secretariat in Bijang, Churachandpur district, a statement by the organisation said.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Shocker: Couple Arrested for Killing Man Over Wife's Extramarital Affair, Investigation Underway.

The meeting included representatives from KIM's units, the Kuki Students' Organisation (General Headquarters), Kuki Christian Leaders Forum, Kuki Women's Union, Kuki Chiefs Association, and other key community stakeholders, it added.

KIM also said that under no circumstances the Kuki-Zo will compromise it's land, culture, identity, political, social and economical rights.

Also Read | Sharad Kelkar on Hindi-Marathi Conflict: ‘All Indian Languages Are Beautiful, I'm Indian, First and Foremost’.

"The resolution is the collective political will and aspirations of Kuki Zo people and is binding upon all Kuki Zo representatives and community organisations," KIM said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)