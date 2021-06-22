New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Amid Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar trying to form a united front of opposition parties against the ruling BJP at the Centre, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that no matter how many fronts are formed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he will remain number one.

"No matter how many are being formed, it does not matter. And even if it is formed, then the Congress will do the work of harming its party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's leadership is very strong, even today he is the number one," said Athawale.

"We also have respect for Sharad Pawar Ji, he is also a well-known leader of Maharashtra and he has also done good work but today's situation is that the NCP party is limited to Maharashtra. In other states outside Maharashtra, he does not have that much support," he added.

Athawale claimed that Mamata Banerjee and her party Trinamool Congress (TMC) may not join the front, as they already have a large number of MPs in Assembly.

"That's why even if all the opposition parties get united, it is not going to make any difference. Everyone has the right to form any front, everyone has the right to try to win the election in a democracy. But It is but not so easy to defeat Narendra Modi Ji, therefore I feel that the front which is going to be formed under the leadership of Sharad Pawar Ji will not involve Congress," he said further.

According to Athawale, many regional parties are also with NDA and those who are not with NDA also support the Modi government in Parliament.

Reacting to poll strategist Prashant Kishor's meeting with the NCP chief, Athawale said, "As far as Prashant Kishor is concerned, he was not with us in the 2019 elections, Narendra Modi had won 303 seats, when Prashant Kishor was with Narendra Modi, in 2014, BJP got only 222 seats. And now in 2024, we will get 350 seats, I have full faith." (ANI)

