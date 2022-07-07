New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Days after China and Pakistan voiced concerns over reports of India planning to hold events relating to G20 in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that there is no need to speculate on the issue at this stage.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said a large number of events will be held across India as part of its presidency of the grouping.

"India will assume the presidency of G20 from December 2022. Apart from the summit next year, a large number of G20 events at different levels will be organised across the country during our presidency," Bagchi said.

"There is no need to speculate at this stage," he said at a weekly media briefing while responding to a question on the issue.

After reports emerged that India plans to host G20 meetings in Jammu and Kashmir, China last week voiced its opposition to it echoing close ally Pakistan's objection, and underlined that relevant sides should avoid "unilateral moves" that may "complicate" the situation.

As part of the preparations for the events, the central government is learnt to have written to all states and Union territories.

The presidency of the G20 rotates every year among its member states, with the country that holds the presidency working together with its predecessor and successor, also known as Troika.

Italy held the G20 presidency in 2021 while Indonesia is playing the role in 2022. Italy, Indonesia and India are the troika countries at present. Besides India, Italy and Indonesia, the other members of G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union. Spain is also invited as a permanent guest.

