Leh, Aug 5 (PTI) No new Covid case was reported in Ladakh on Thursday, while four more patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,091, officials said.

A total of 1,870 samples in the Union Territory tested negative for the infection, according to a bulletin released by the directorate of health services in Ladakh.

No new positive case of COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Four more patients recovered from the infection -- three from Leh and one from Kargil -- and the total number of recoveries reached 20,091.

With this, the total number of active cases in the UT has come down to 67 -- 64 in Leh and three in Kargil district.

