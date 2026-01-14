Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 14 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that no one can stop the BJP from forming the government in West Bengal, as the party currently in power has destroyed the state and is turning it into a "mini Pakistan." While addressing an organisational meeting at Araliya Community Hall, Saha said that fear is a sign of weakness.

"Those who fear cannot change society. Those who once fought against the CPIM have now come together to contest elections. What kind of policy is this? All these are signs of fear. We have democracy and that is why people can say whatever they want. CPIM are experts in speaking lies. We have never raised any slogan of 'TTAADC Chalo'. Congress had many chances to do something. They had fought against the misrule of CPIM but cheated the people just to contest elections. Now we have understood how CPIM ruled the state for the past 35 years," said CM Saha.

CM Saha said that everyone must work, as there is no alternative. He added that the double-engine government is working at full speed and in the coming days, CPIM will be nowhere.

"BJP works only for the people, but the opposition thinks only about themselves and prefers to sit at home. Despite taking all benefits from the government, they keep changing their colours. We are working and following the ideology of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay -- service to man is service to God. We must work for the people," he said.

"Before 2014, our country had to suffer a lot, and the North East was also affected. But after Prime Minister Modi came to power, the situation changed. We are not a goonda party. We do not attack; we take steps by following the law. We are working to build a 'New Tripura'. Now we must concentrate on TTAADC and the ten seats where CPIM has won. CPIM is known only for violence and terror during their regime. They killed many people and there was no justice. People had to visit party offices for help. They even killed their own minister. However, after our party came to power, no political murder has taken place," added Saha.

The Tripura CM further alleged that the Trinamool Congress has systematically destroyed West Bengal.

"The way a mini Pakistan is being tried to be created in West Bengal, people are opposing it and raising their voices. We are confident that in the coming days BJP will win and no one can stop us. Trinamool Congress has destroyed Bengal, which was once known for many famous personalities born there," he added.

During the event, MP and BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya and other leaders were present. (ANI)

