Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): There is no shortage of medical oxygen in Himachal Pradesh said Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday while flagging the need for empty cylinders.

Talking to ANI, Thakur said vaccination in the state for those above 18 years of age will be done in a regulated manner.

"There is no shortage of oxygen in the state but we need empty cylinders. I have spoken to Union Ministers Dr Harsh Vardhan and Piyush Goyal today and requested them to provide us with 5000 D-type and 3000 B-type cylinders," said Thakur.

"Vaccination drive for those above 18 years of age will be done in a regulated manner. We plan to set up 1000 vaccination centres. We have demanded 5 lakh vaccine doses per week for it," he added.

Himachal Pradesh reported 3,040 new COVID19 cases, 1,241 recoveries, 40 deaths on Thursday. There are 17,835 active cases in the state. (ANI)

