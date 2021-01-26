Nagpur, Jan 26 (PTI) Tribals are being misled over the nomenclature of the Gorewada international zoological park, Maharashtra forest minister Sanjay Rathod said on Tuesday and added no formal proposal existed to give any particular name to this project, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Rathod said the state government named the park after Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray thinking that such nomenclature will be acceptable to all.

The minister's comments came hours after various tribal organisations along with some BJP leaders staged a protest in Nagpur, demanding a change in the name of the international zoological park.

"There was no proposal to give any name to the Gorewada International Zoological Park. The file related to this project from the past ten years is available and anyone can check it. There is no mention about it (naming the project) in the file. I thought that no would oppose if the park would be named after Balasaheb Thackeray, and will welcome it," he said.

The minister was speaking at the inauguration of the zoological park located on Katol Road in Nagpur.

"Suddenly some misinformation is being spread that there was a proposal to name this project as Gondwana. This is very unfortunate. I appeal to the tribal community not to fall prey to the opposition agenda. They are just using you for politics," he said.

The CM has announced that 'Gondwana Theme Park' portraying the culture and history of the Gond tribe will comme up under the Gorewada project.

