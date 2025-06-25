Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jun 25 (PTI) BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, on Wednesday said there was no proposal before the party to re-induct expelled leaders K S Eshwarappa and Basangouda Patil Yatnal.

He said the party doesn't need "disobedient and undisciplined" politicians.

"They are members of which party. I don't know. They are not members of the BJP....why will we do it (re-induct them)? Those who indulged in anti-party activity, those who hurt the interest of the BJP, why will we call them back?" Agarwal said in response to a question on re-inducting Eshwarappa and Yatnal into the party.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Ours is a big party. We have lakhs of party workers. We are a worker based party, not leader based. We don't need disobedient and undisciplined politicians. I'm not aware of any such thing."

BJP last year expelled Eshwarappa, its former president and ex-Deputy Chief Minister, for six years for violating party discipline, and contesting Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate rebelling against its official candidate.

The party in March expelled Yatnal, a former union minister, from the primary membership of the party for six years, for repeated violations of party discipline.

Agarwal refused to comment on changing the state president of the party. He said that decision is for the party's parliamentary board to take. Currently B Y Vijayendra is the state BJP president.

The BJP leader also claimed that the Congress' cadre and legislature party are mired in internal discord and with time, the party and its government will go because of differences within. "Their end will come in a democratic way. We don't believe in bringing down the government," he said.

People have realised their mistakes in 2023 and they will teach them a lesson in the next election, he said, as he accused Congress leaders of corruption.

Anarchy, Muslim appeasement and corruption have reached its highest in the two years of this Congress government. "People are watching its failure...this is also a kind of Emergency. There is no democracy in Congress' DNA...," he said.

