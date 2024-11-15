New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed KV Thomas, Special Representative of Kerala in New Delhi that under the existing guidelines of SDRF/NDRF, there is no provision to declare any calamity as "national disaster".

In a letter to KV Thomas, MoS Rai stated, "Refer to your DO letter dated August 2, 2024, addressed to the Prime Minister, inter-alia, requesting to declare disaster of landslide/flash flood during July 2024 in Wayanad as "National Disaster". In this context, I would like to say that the primary responsibility for disaster management rests with the State Governments concerned. The Central Government provides requisite logistics and financial support to the efforts of the State Governments."

"The State Governments provide financial relief to the affected people in the event of 12 notified natural disasters, which include floods and landslides, from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), already placed at its disposal, by approved items and norms of the Government of India (GOI)," he added.

The MoS stated that the financial assistance provided under SDRF and NDRF is by way of relief and not for compensation

"However, in the event of a disaster of a severe nature, additional financial assistance is extended from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), as per laid down procedure, which includes an assessment based on the visit of an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT). The financial assistance provided under SDRF and NDRF is by way of relief and not for compensation. Further, under the existing guidelines of SDRF/NDRF, there is no provision to declare any calamity as a "National Disaster"," he added.

MoS Home Nityanand Rai further emphasised that an amount of Rs 388 crore has been allocated to the Kerala government, and the first instalment was released on July 31 this year.

"I would also like to say that an amount of Rs 388.00 crore (Rs 291.20 crore Central Share + Rs 96.80 crore State share) has been allocated to the State Government Kerala for the financial year 2024-25 in SDRF. The first instalment of Rs 145.60 crore of Central share has been released on 31.07.2024. The second instalment of Rs 145.60 crore of Central Share has also been released on 01.10.2024 in advance to the State. In addition, the Accountant General, Kerala has reported a balance of Rs. 394.99 crore in its SDRF account as on 01st April 2024. Thus, sufficient funds are available in the SDRF account of the State for the relief operations," the letter stated.

Rai also highlighted that in the wake of landslides and flash floods in Wayanad, Kerala in July. 2024, Prime Minister Modi accompanied by the Chief Minister and Governor of Kerala undertook an aerial survey in the landslide-hit Chooral Mala, Mundakki and Punchirimatoom hamlets in Wayanad and also visited the landslide-hit areas.

"The Hon'ble Prime Minister also attended the Administrative Committee meeting at the Collectorate and discussed on the response and relief activities with the Ministers and senior officials of the Government of Kerala. DG, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also visited the affected area from 07.08.2024 to 10.08.2024. Further, 04 teams of NDRF and 03 teams of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) with necessary equipment were deployed in Wayanad for search & rescue operations and relief activities. 14 Columns of the Indian Army, two Indian Navy helicopters and four helicopters of the Indian Air Force were also deployed in the state for rescue and relief operations. NDRF has rescued alive a total of 30 persons, evacuated 520 persons, 11 livestock and retrieved 112 dead bodies till 11.08.2024" he stated.

Rai added "You may also be aware that given this incident of landslides and flash floods, an IMCT was constituted on August 2, 2024, to assess the loss of immediate nature, without receipt of any formal memorandum from the State Government. The IMCT visited the affected areas of the State from August 8 to 10, 2024. Based on the report received from the team, action is taken by the Central Government, as per the established procedure."

MoS Home Rai assured that the Centre would continue to extend all possible support to the State Government in their endeavour. (ANI)

