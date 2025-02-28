New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) on Friday issued a clarification regarding the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme, asserting that "no public funds have disappeared".

The ministry's clarification came after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that a total of Rs 455 crore have "disappeared" from the Modi government's Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme and said this RTI revelation has "exposed" the lies of the ruling dispensation at the Centre.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Avalanche Update: 32 Construction Workers Rescued in Chamoli District, 25 Still Trapped in Snow.

The ministry revealed that a total expenditure of Rs 952.04 crore has been incurred under the scheme as of January 31 this year. This includes Rs 526.55 crore allocated to the states and Union Territories (UTs), along with Rs 425.49 crore spent on various activities at the national level.

"Facts have been misrepresented to create a false narrative. No public funds are missing. The government remains steadfast in its mission to protect and educate every girl child through schemes like BBBP, which has grown into a mass movement driving significant social and behavioral change," the ministry said in a tweet refuted these claims.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: NC-JCM Seeks Uniform Fitment Factor for Central Govt Employees Regardless of Pay Bands.

The ministry further emphasized that the scheme has been instrumental in fostering societal transformation and ensuring the welfare and education of girls across the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)