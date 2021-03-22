By Gaurav Arora

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state chief Jayant Patil said on Sunday that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh will not step down from his post following the corruption allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh.

Patil's remarks came after a high-level meet of NCP leaders at party chief Sharad Pawar's residence in the national capital. Besides Patil, NCP leaders Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule were in attendance.

"There is no question of Anil Deshmukh's resignation. Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is investigating (Antilia Case and Mansukh Hiren Case) and we believe the culprit will be punished," Patil said after the meeting.

"Today, two people were caught. We have come very close to the investigation. Several things are being revealed in connection with the case, different cases are also coming up, in such a situation there is no consideration for Deshmukh's resignation till the investigation is completed," Patil said.

"If there was any fault on the part of Mumbai Police then a probe is needed. First of all, there is a need to investigate who planted the explosives outside Mukesh Ambani's residence and how Mansukh died," he said.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.

The allegations made by Param Bir Singh came a day after Deshmukh had said that Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction.

In the letter, Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, had said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers".

He had alleged that Sachin Vaze, who was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police, was called by Deshmukh to his official residence several times in the last few months and "repeatedly instructed to assist in the collection of funds".

Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), who was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, has been sent to the NIA custody till March 25, in connection with his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle. (ANI)

